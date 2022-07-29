Entertainment
Portable apologises to Headies organizers for unruly behavior
Nigerian recording artiste, Habeeb Okikiola who is better known as Portable has tendered a public apology to organizers of the prestigious Nigerian award, Headies Award.
A couple of days ago, Ripples Nigeria reported that the organizers of Headies Award nullified the nominations of controversial recording artiste after he threatened to murder his fellow nominees and also alleging that he established the occult groups, One Million Boys and Ajah Boys.
Read also: Organisers of Headies award disqualify Portable over police investigation
In a video shared online, Portable, who was nominated for – ‘Rookie of the Year’ and ‘Best Street-Hop Artiste,’ tendered his apology to the organisers and urged his fans to keep voting.
Watch him speak below.
Portable Tenders Another Apology To Headies – Tells Fans To Keep Voting (See Video) pic.twitter.com/AjPKKzViXs
— 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐆𝐔𝐘📌🎱 ❁ (@iamlumidy) July 29, 2022
