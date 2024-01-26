‘I dont want to die young’ portable cries out for help on sick bed

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has solicited prayers from his fans and followers on social media.

This comes a few days after he said he was allegedly attacked by some gangs because he failed to perform at a show he was paid for.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the “Zazu Zeh” crooner shared a video of himself struggling on the hospital bed, which also shows bloodied bandages on his ankles.

Explaining his condition, the singer said he had been feeling unwell after he was beaten by some people who invaded his home.

He wrote, “Feeling so much pain right now. Just your prayers. I don’t want to die young. Why them want make I fall…if you spoil me for who love me you go die young.

Surrounded by haters, no one 2cover me, only God. SOS save our souls.

“Nobody fight for me but I get God. Truth only always on my right if God is God I no go fall Zazu. Din’t get myself since I was beaten by those guys from one pain to another. Just being strong for myself and love pray for me make God heal me totally.”

