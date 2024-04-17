Naira Abuse: Portable begs EFCC for forgiveness for spraying money in the past

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has begged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to forgive him if they have any evidence against him abusing the Naira by spraying the currency in the past.

The ‘Zazzu’ master who made the appeal in an Instagram live session, said it was never his intention to mutilate the Naira as he only sprays money to help the masses.

Portable who spoke in Yoruba in a video posted on instagram, emphasized that he respects constituted authority and will never do anything to disrespect the laws of the land.

“After God na government. I’m not mutilating the naira. I only help a lot of people. If you see me spraying money please forgive me,” he said.

“I use my money to build love. I used my money to build relationships. Did I spray money at the club? I was spraying money in the area where they need me.

“I didn’t deface the naira, I help a lot of people, After God na Government, Please forgive me if you have videos of me spraying money, no more spraying of money.”

Portable’s passionate plea came on the heels of the conviction of popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky who was sentenced to six months imprisonment for the same offence.

Another popular socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chief Priest, was also arraigned on Wednesday by the EFCC for a similar offence.

