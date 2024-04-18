﻿DJ Switch debunks reports of arrest, slams blogs for spreading fake news

Nigerian disc jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, professionally known as DJ Switch, has come out to debunk viral reports that she was arrested by the police and assaulted in the process.

Several blogs and online news platforms (not Ripples Nigeria) had reported that DJ Switch who became famous after she released a video of the atrocities committed by soldiers during the #EndSARS protest in 2020, was arrested on Wednesday by the police in Lagos and had been charged at the magistrate court in Eti Osa.

The reports added that DJ Switch had visited the police in Elemoro, Ajah on Monday, April 15, to complain about a man who allegedly defrauded her.

A popular Nigerian blog which carried the story said:

“A police source said DJ Switch was then invited on April 17 to inquire from her what exactly she wanted, whether for the accused to be charged to court or for him to be released on bail as it is against the law to detain an accused for more than 48 hours.

“The source alleged that DJ Switch insisted that the only thing she wants is for the accused to do an apology which she will record and then post online which the accused bluntly refused.

“At this juncture, the police then settled to take the matter to court since both parties were not bulging.

The police source alleged that while the officers were about to drive out with the accused to court, DJ Switch allegedly used her vehicle to block the entrance of the station and allegedly assaulted the female officers attached to the case.

“She was then arrested for obstructing police while on duty, resisting arrest as well as assaulting police officers. The accused was taken to the court and was remanded in prison custody.

“DJ Switch is currently on her way to the Magistrate court in Eti-Osa where she will be arraigned for obstructing police officers while on duty and assaulting officers.”

But in a swift reaction to the report, the disc jockey who won the first edition of ‘The Glo X Factor in 2013’, took to her X handle to deny being arrested.

She wrote:

“Good morning all.

I was woken up by a barrage of calls and text this morning. I wondered why because I know today is not my birthday. Only to find that I, have been arrested.

“One of the links that was sent to me alleged that I had assaulted the police. Now, while I am not a fan of many of our police men and women, I do not condone nor do I support violence against the police.

“Our blogs have such an unhealthy appetite for traffic that they can’t even spend the transport fare it would cost them to go investigate and make certain of the news they share to the public.

“These false reporting is dangerous and negatively shapes narratives. Many people want so badly to believe I am just like those I’ve fought against or believing that I have sacrificed all I have ever worked for just to bring down Nigeria. This is false.

“That being said, my lawyers have screenshotted every blog they can find this false news and this is defamation of my character. These blogs have till end of day to take down this false news and kindly replace with a post correcting their mistake.

“I am not looking for cheap publicity, I hate clout chasing and I actually am not an ass because I was advised to sue immediately which would cost them all a lot. So please do the needful and let us learn.

Thank you!”

