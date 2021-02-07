Latest
CELEBRITY GIST: Erelu Dosumu, Davido aim for new frontiers…More inside
ERELU ABIOLA DOSUNMU:
The latest venture of Erelu Kuti of Lagos, Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, a Nigerian businesswoman, socialite and traditional aristocrat has sent tongues wagging.
Celebrity Gist can confirm that her latest venture, a new lounge styled ‘The Culture Table’ is the subject of discussion among socialites in Lagos, with unbridled cheers and admiration being directed at the queen mother of Lagos.
Named the Talala Arts and Culture Afrique Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, the centre for African ideals, we can confirm, was set up by Chief Abiola Dosunmu (formerly Dosunmu-Elegbede-Fernandez) to halt the ongoing erosion of African culture and values.
DJ SWITCH
Exiled Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Switch has kicked against the move by Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry to reopen the Lekki toll plaza and return control to its owners, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC).
The vocal entertainer who aired a live recording from the toll gate during the gunshot incident in October 2020, condemned the decision by the judicial panel of inquiry, stating that the Lekki toll plaza should not have resumed operations when justice has not yet prevailed.
DJ Switch wrote thus on Twitter; “We cannot allow operations to begin at the Lekki Tollgate when justice has not prevailed! This is wrong!
“I have always known from the start that this panel’s screening in my absence is a sham!
“It’s very sad but the Lagos State Government has failed the young people of Its state,” she added.
VICTOR OLAIYA
The children of late highlife maestro, Dr. Victor Abimbola Olaiya (OON) are reportedly putting heads together to ensure that their father who attained legendary status on the Nigerian music scene is immortalised.
Celebrity Gist can confirm that the children of Dr Olaiya plan to remember their father with a befitting annual music workshop, for established and upcoming musicians to be held in Lagos.
The plan was confirmed by Bayode Olaiya (son of Victor Olaiya), a trumpeter and the lead vocalist of All Stars International Band, who revealed that they would start planning after a family remembrance get-together set for February 12.
READ ALSO: CELEBRITY GIST: Rude Boy reveals he planned to exit P Square years before final split, as gay community swells with another Nigerian celebrity. Details inside
DAVIDO
Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) head honcho, David Adeleke aka Davido has hinted that he will expand his entrepreneurial frontiers by venturing into another profitable enterprise.
The popular musician who was recently included in the list of executive directors of Pacific Holdings, one of his father’s companies in Lagos State, has announced that he is set to start a company.
In a post on Twitter announcing his next move, Davido wrote: “Thinking of starting a Bitcoin trading company, let’s see.”
LALA AKINDOJU
Talented Nollywood actress took to social media to call out her fellow colleague, Femi Durojaiye for demanding money (N35,000) from up and coming actors in return for roles in his forthcoming movie projects.
Lala Akindoju who felt disturbed by Femi Durojaiyie, who had taken to his Instagram account to ask interested actors and actresses to start their career by joining his movie projects but for a fee, to be eligible to participate in any of his movie productions, said that her colleague is ‘inconsiderate’ with his demands.
The actress wrote thus on Twitter; “A certain Mr Femi Durojaiye is running a promo for young/new actors to pay N35,000 to secure them roles in films.
“It is not a training or academy. Actors, please don’t fall for this. Nobody should collect money from you in exchange for a role. It is robbery and it wrong,” she added in anger.
- CELEBRITY GIST: Erelu Dosumu, Davido aim for new frontiers…More inside - February 7, 2021
- Manufacturer of AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine ‘less effective against S’Africa variant’ - February 7, 2021
- Exiled Burundi coup plotters bag life sentences in absentia - February 7, 2021
Join the conversation
International
Manufacturer of AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine ‘less effective against S’Africa variant’
The British manufacturers of the AstraZeneca vaccine developed in conjunction with the University of Oxford has revealed that its COVID-19 jab is less effective against the South African virus variant.
This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the spokesman for the British drug maker who said that the vaccines when administered appeared to offer only limited protection against mild disease caused by the South African variant of the coronavirus.
The statement revealed that; “In this small phase I/II trial, early data has shown limited efficacy against mild disease primarily due to the B.1.351 South African variant.
READ ALSO: Concerns raised in South Africa over effectiveness of new COVID-19 vaccine
“However, we have not been able to properly ascertain its effect against severe disease and hospitalisation given that subjects were predominantly young healthy adults.”
The spokesman also said AstraZeneca has started adapting its vaccine against the South African variant and “will advance rapidly through clinical development so that it is ready for autumn delivery should it be needed”.
The development came days after the South African government received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from India – a move expected to kick-start nationwide inoculation exercise in the former apartheid enclave.
- CELEBRITY GIST: Erelu Dosumu, Davido aim for new frontiers…More inside - February 7, 2021
- Manufacturer of AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine ‘less effective against S’Africa variant’ - February 7, 2021
- Exiled Burundi coup plotters bag life sentences in absentia - February 7, 2021
Join the conversation
International
Exiled Burundi coup plotters bag life sentences in absentia
The Burundi Supreme Court has sentenced those accused of plotting a coup in 2015 to life imprisonment last year, documents made public for the first time by local media on Saturday revealed.
Those sentenced to life imprisonment include former army generals, politicians, journalists and right activists – all sentenced in absentia, with court documents showing that a total of 34 suspects were found guilty in June 2020.
Those found guilty by the court include: Godefroid Niyombare – a general and the alleged leader of the plot, Bernard Busokoza – a former vice-president, Potien Gaciyubwenge – a former defence minister, Onesime Nduwimana – a former communications minister.
READ ALSO: Ex-Burundi president, Buyoya dies from COVID-19
Others are; Leonidas Hatungimana – a former presidential spokesman, Marguerite Barankitse – a government critic and Onesime Nduwimana – a former opposition MP.
The court also ordered the accused to pay collective fine 1.5bn Burundi francs ($780,000; £567,000) to victims of the coup, which includes the ruling CNDD-FDD party.
“This is a case of hatred. And a hidden political trial,” Mr Nduwimana one of the suspects told the BBC.
“A group trial that doesn’t show everyone’s role, a trial that no suspect attended, it is only a case of hatred, and political decision paper given to judges to sign on,” he added.
- CELEBRITY GIST: Erelu Dosumu, Davido aim for new frontiers…More inside - February 7, 2021
- Manufacturer of AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine ‘less effective against S’Africa variant’ - February 7, 2021
- Exiled Burundi coup plotters bag life sentences in absentia - February 7, 2021
Join the conversation
Latest
Seek foreign help in fight against insecurity, protect Nigerians, CAN tells FG
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the federal government of Nigeria to seek foreign assistance in its ongoing fight against insecurity to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.
CAN made the call on Saturday in a statement issued through its President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, who advised government not to be ashamed in approaching countries that have the capacity to help Nigeria to protect her sovereignty and the citizenry from attacks by terrorists.
According to Ayokunle who issued the statement when he inaugurated the new national chairman of CAN’s Youth Wing, Mr Belusochukwu Enwere, in Abuja, it is very obvious that Nigeria needs assistance.
He said that Nigeria should reach out to Israel, United States and other countries that could be of help because the problem of insecurity is becoming an overwhelming challenge.
Rev. Ayokunle said; “It is very obvious that Nigeria needs assistance. I’m not President Muhammadu Buhari, but I’m sure that he will be worried as well.
“He should be willing to seek help from anywhere because insecurity has reached a worrying point where nobody is safe.
READ ALSO: CAN cautions DSS against politicising Nigeria’s security
“We need help; let me use the opportunity to tell the President to reach out to Israel, United States and other countries that could be of help to Nigeria, the problem of insecurity is becoming overwhelming.
Reacting further, Ayokunle said that the Christian umbrella body was worried because of the perceived persecution Christians experience in the hands of insurgents and bandits.
“The insecurity, banditry, and kidnapping are against the human race. We are seriously worried in CAN because we are affected by the security challenges in Nigeria. The insecurity, banditry, and kidnapping are against the human race.
“The President and the leadership of CAN have spoken severally against the security challenges and it does appear that it is too overwhelming to the present government.
“We will continue to pray for the government because there is a lack of security everywhere, from Adamawa to Lagos; Sokoto to Enugu, the highway is not safe.
“Even when you’re in your house, you’re not safe. We are seriously worried; the onus is on the government to protect the people.
“And the first assignment of the government is to protect everybody, including the government officials because they too are not safe.
“The governors are not safe; you know what happened with Katsina, the home state of the President. I’m sure the President too will be worried as much as we are,” he concluded.
- CELEBRITY GIST: Erelu Dosumu, Davido aim for new frontiers…More inside - February 7, 2021
- Manufacturer of AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine ‘less effective against S’Africa variant’ - February 7, 2021
- Exiled Burundi coup plotters bag life sentences in absentia - February 7, 2021
Join the conversation
Trending
- Latest19 hours ago
Pastor who accused Apostle Suleman of sleeping with his wife releases evidence of conversation with OFM founder
- Latest14 hours ago
Iwobi’s Everton draw Man Utd in six-goal thriller; Maja debuts for Fulham, Aina benched
- Latest19 hours ago
US endorsement of Okonjo-Iweala for WTO’s top job excites Nigeria, Africa – Buhari
- Latest14 hours ago
47 Nigerian female medical doctors return from Sudan
- Latest15 hours ago
Ogun govt to probe herdsmen/farmers clash
- Latest14 hours ago
Nigeria to partner WHO on manufacturing, supply of COVID-19 vaccines – Buhari
- Latest6 hours ago
10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Saturday morning, February 7, 2021
- Latest16 hours ago
FG dismisses reports on WHO removal of Nigeria from list of countries to receive COVID-19 vaccines