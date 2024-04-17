Metro
Police recovers day-old baby abandoned on Lagos road
Police operatives in Lagos on Monday recovered a day-old baby abandoned along the Alhaji Masha Road in the Surulere area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday.
He said a social worker attached to a hospital in Surulere reported the recovery of the baby to the police.
The baby, according to him, was found inside a polythene bag and abandoned by an unknown person right on the road.
Hundeyin said: “The baby was evacuated and taken to Randle General Hospital, Surulere and is responding to treatment.
“Investigation into the incident is on-going.”
