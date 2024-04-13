Edo CP orders police constable’s trial for threatening residents with gun in viral video

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Funsho Adegboye, has ordered an orderly room trial of a police constable identified as Prince Chima for allegedly threatening people with a gun at their residence.

The video of Chima threatening residents of a community in Edo State with a gun surfaced on the X platform on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the spokesman for the state police command, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the CP had called for a discreet investigation into the matter.

He added that the investigation led to the officer’s arrest.

The statement read: “Sequel to a viral video sighted on X handle on the 7th of April 2024 where a young man that wore a blue T-shirt, black joggers’ trousers, and blue palm slippers was seen alone threatening with violence some persons in their residence with an AK-47 rifle.

“Immediately, the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Funsho Adegboye, mni called for a discreet investigation into the matter.

“During the investigation, the police operatives, while using technical intelligence, arrested the young man, and he was identified as a Police Constable attached to the Department of Operatives (DOP).

“Consequently, during interrogation, he affirmatively stated as follows that he is Force Number 534023 PC Prince Chima.”

