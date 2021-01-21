Police constable, soldier arrested for alleged armed robbery in Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command Thursday arrested a newly recruited police constable, David Friday, For alleged involvement in armed robbery.

David was arrested alongside a soldier serving with the 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, Owena Cantonment, Innocent Victor.

The State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami,

revealed this while briefing newsmen at the command headquarters on Thursday.

Salami said they were both arrested at Ojadale junction in Idanre where they attacked, robbed and disposed some people of their property and money.

It was gathered that the police constable is attached to Olofin Police Station in Idanre local government area of the state while the soldier is serving with the 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigeria Army, Owena Cantonment, Akure.

The CP said “He was being tried for that motorcycle theft when he was caught conspiring with a soldier to rob some people with a dagger. We paraded them and the victims identified them,”

READ ALSO: Police arrests man, mistress, for allegedly stealing wife’s three-month-old baby in Ondo

“They attacked and robbed the following people, Akinmodun Akinleye and Adeyeye Sesan of their properties which include cash sum of Six Thousand Naira Only (?6,000.00), one Itel phone valued Eight Thousand Five Hundred Naira Only(?8,500.00), 30 litres of petrol and cash of one hundred and Twenty Five Thousand (?125,000.00)”

“Suspects were subsequently arrested and have made confessional statements to the commission of the crime. They will soon be arraigned in court. Other victims came and identified them. When we are done with our investigation, we will charge them to court.”.

The soldier, however, denied his involvement in the allegations , He maintained that he was not caught at the scene of the incident but was held for being on illegal duty.

Join the conversation

Opinions