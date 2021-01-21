Latest Metro

Gunmen kill four in different attacks in Kaduna

January 21, 2021
APC chairman kidnapped in Ondo
Armed bandits on Thursday attacked and killed four citizens at Giwa, Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to him, two persons identified as Dogara Yahaya, the ward head of Baranje village and Reuben Adamu were killed at Baranje village near Buruku in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

He said another victim known as Ibrahim Salisu was killed by armed men at Ungwan Sada in Giwa Local Government after a failed attempt to kidnap him.

In another attack, Abdullahi Saleh,a herder, was killed by bandits along the Kangimi axis, on the Kaduna-Jos Road in Igabi local government area. He added

Governor Nasir El-Rufai on receiving the reports sent condolences to the families of the slain citizens and prayed for the repose of their souls.

The Governor tasked security agencies to ensure diligent investigations into the incidents.

Opinions

