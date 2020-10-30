Akeredolu decries absence of police personnel in Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Friday decried the absence of police personnel on the streets of the state following the recent #EndSARS protest across the country.

The force personnel and facilities were among the victims of violence that trailed the protest with several police officers killed and police stations razed by hoodlums that hijacked the otherwise peaceful campaign against extortion and brutality by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

In a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, Akeredolu advised the police authorities to take up their responsibilities as an institution and take charge of the public space for the good of all.

READ ALSO: Akeredolu lifts curfew in Ondo

The statement read: “The general observation across the state shows a very low level of policing which is risky to society. Of note, policing is key and can only thrive on a note of mutual trust and respect.

“We can all, only strive for a better society and brace up to take maximum advantage of lessons learnt from the unfortunate incidents of the last two weeks.

“Saddening as the events appear, there is no doubt that a fresh orientation, perception of self-appraisal and an encouraging mood of sober reflection pervades the nation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions