Osun governor approves new N30,000 minimum wage, lifts embargo on promotion

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Friday approved the implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for workers in the state.

The governor, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said the decision takes effect from November 1.

He also lifted the embargo on promotions and conversions with immediate effect.

Oyetola said: “I’m delighted to announce that the implementation of the new minimum wage for Osun workers will commence on November 1, 2020.

“This follows the perusal of the recommendations of Government/Labour Committee that we set up to work out the modalities for resolving all workers’ welfare-related issues.

“Additionally, we have lifted the ban on annual salary increment which was done in 2012. The embargo on promotions and conversions is also lifted with immediate effect. This is in fulfilment our administration’s pledge to give the welfare of our workers the deserved attention.

READ ALSO: NEW MINIMUM WAGE: Osun workers pledge readiness to join nationwide strike

“I appreciate labour leaders and the entire workforce in Osun, who are our allies in the race to deliver stellar services to our people, for their selflessness, understanding, perseverance and love for the state.

“You are the reasons why, in spite of the economic storms, Osun still remained strong and outstanding in the comity of states.

“We all know that Osun is passing through the valley of economic challenges and we have proved every inch of the way that we are stronger than the storm. I, therefore, appeal to our workers to reciprocate our gestures by ensuring increased productivity and efficient service delivery.”

Join the conversation

Opinions