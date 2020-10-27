Osun governor confirms receipt of 20 percent of looted items from residents

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, said on Tuesday looters of COVID-19 palliatives and other properties had returned about 20 percent of items taken away from the warehouses and other facilities last week.

The governor, who disclosed this while inspecting the items that were returned to the Government House in Osogbo, urged those that are yet to return the stolen items in their custody to comply with the directive before the expiration of the 72-hour ultimatum given by the government.

He said: “I am happy that some of them decided to yield to the call of amnesty on time. They voluntarily returned those items that they stole. I gave them 72-hour and this is about 48-hour they still have 24 hours grace more.

“I so much welcome it but I understand that this is about 20 percent of the items. The intention is to assist the owners of the properties to get them back.

“Other people still have the opportunity of 24 hours to voluntarily return things they stole. After the expiration of the remaining 24 hours, the government will move in. One thing they should realise is that there were video recordings of all the people that participated in the looting.”

