Osun gov, Oyetola, gives looters 72 hours to return items, or else…

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to those who looted government and private property during the heat of the #EndSARS protests in the state to return all items taken.

Governor Oyetola who issued the ultimatum on Sunday during an assessment tour of some of the locations attacked warned that failure to abide by the directive will lead to the prosecution of anyone arrested for the act.

While speaking with newsmen during the assessment tour of some of the locations attacked, Governor Oyetola told the culprits to surrender all stolen items to the security agencies, traditional rulers, local government chairmen and community leaders close to them.

Oyetola also sympathised with victims of the lootings and promised them government’s support.

He said; “Defaulters would be tracked and brought to justice, while those who embraced it would be forgiven.

“What I witnessed here today is not a question of hoodlums, but armed robbers. They have removed all the machines here. It is very unfortunate. I can say categorically that End SARS protest is not what we are seeing here today. This is pure looting”, Oyetola fumed.

