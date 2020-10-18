Gov Oyetola fingers political opponents, as two die after attack on him at endSARS protest

Osun Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has said that the attack on his convoy on Saturday as he joined endSARS protesters was politically motivated.

He spoke during a statewide broadcast on Sunday morning, adding that the attack by armed thugs was to eliminate him and aome members of his cabinet.

The governor, his deputy Benedict Alabi and other state executives narrowly escaped death on Saturday when thugs attacked them after addressing #EndSARS protesters in Osogbo, the state capital.

More to come….

