Latest Politics

Gov Oyetola fingers political opponents, as two die after attack on him at endSARS protest

October 18, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Osun Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has said that the attack on his convoy on Saturday as he joined endSARS protesters was politically motivated.

He spoke during a statewide broadcast on Sunday morning, adding that the attack by armed thugs was to eliminate him and aome members of his cabinet.

The governor, his deputy Benedict Alabi and other state executives narrowly escaped death on Saturday when thugs attacked them after addressing #EndSARS protesters in Osogbo, the state capital.

More to come….

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */