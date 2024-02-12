‘There’ll be no peace for any govt that doesn’t pay 35k minimum wage’ —Oshiomhole

The senator representing Edo North Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole, has predicted that there would be no peace for government at any level, be it state or local, that refuses to implement the Federal Government’s N35,000 grant for civil servants.

The former Edo State governor who made the assertion when he appeared on Channels Television political programme, Sunday Politics, said the provisional wage award by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration should be implemented by government at all levels, as well as the private sector.

“The Federal Government approved N35,000 increase on top of current wage levels. But I’m yet to understand why any Nigerian state government or governor is not implementing that agreement,” Oshiomole, a former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said.

“I don’t agree that the money was for only federal employees. Federal employees don’t have different markets from state employees and the struggle that was mobilised, workers in Nigeria were mobilised both public and private sectors in what we called a general strike before that money was awarded.

“By extension, therefore, all state governments, local governments, federal government and private sector employers should implement it. I don’t think NLC business is to lament it.

“They should fight for the implementation of their rights. Any government that refuses to implement the N35,000 is not entitled to peace. That’s my view,” the former Chairman of the APC emphasized.

