Politics
Anglican Primate, Ndukuba, calls on Tinubu to act fast to save Nigerians from starvation
The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act fast to save Nigerians from starvation in the face of escalating hunger and economic hardship facing the country.
Primate Ndukuba who made the plea in a communique on Sunday after a meeting of the church leadership in Asaba, Delta State, said Tinubu and his administration should act swiftly as the state of the nation had become critical.
The communiqué signed by Primate Ndukuba, the Dean, Most Rev Blessing Enyindah and General Secretary, Ven. Gershinen Paul Dajur, emphasized the ‘critical state of national affairs and called for repentance and resistance to apostasy.’
The communique also called on the government to step up the fight against corruption, judiciary concerns, the faltering economy, and the neglect of quality education as well as have a clear policy direction.
“The standing committee meeting of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), calls on the President and government to rise to the occasion of the challenging issues facing the nation,” part of the communiqué reads.
“All corrupt public office holders and their collaborators should be brought to book and disciplined accordingly. We call on the judiciary to do more to guarantee justice in the country.
“The Nigerian economy has been a subject of great concern due to its diverse and biting challenges.
“It is currently at its lowest ebb since independence with macro-economic indicators moving in discouraging directions.
“Monetary policies have been inconsistent, non-supportive of economic growth, ineffective and cost-push inflation has been out of control resulting in high food prices. Nigerians are hungry.”
While condemning ongoing attacks across several states in the country, the Primate urged the government and security forces to uphold their duty to protect citizens and their property.
He also called on the government to rethink its penchant for external borrowing, give proper attention to fiscal policies, and diversify its economic base “by harnessing our abundant natural resources.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...