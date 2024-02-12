Anglican Primate, Ndukuba, calls on Tinubu to act fast to save Nigerians from starvation

The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act fast to save Nigerians from starvation in the face of escalating hunger and economic hardship facing the country.

Primate Ndukuba who made the plea in a communique on Sunday after a meeting of the church leadership in Asaba, Delta State, said Tinubu and his administration should act swiftly as the state of the nation had become critical.

The communiqué signed by Primate Ndukuba, the Dean, Most Rev Blessing Enyindah and General Secretary, Ven. Gershinen Paul Dajur, emphasized the ‘critical state of national affairs and called for repentance and resistance to apostasy.’

The communique also called on the government to step up the fight against corruption, judiciary concerns, the faltering economy, and the neglect of quality education as well as have a clear policy direction.

“The standing committee meeting of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), calls on the President and government to rise to the occasion of the challenging issues facing the nation,” part of the communiqué reads.

“All corrupt public office holders and their collaborators should be brought to book and disciplined accordingly. We call on the judiciary to do more to guarantee justice in the country.

“The Nigerian economy has been a subject of great concern due to its diverse and biting challenges.

“It is currently at its lowest ebb since independence with macro-economic indicators moving in discouraging directions.

“Monetary policies have been inconsistent, non-supportive of economic growth, ineffective and cost-push inflation has been out of control resulting in high food prices. Nigerians are hungry.”

While condemning ongoing attacks across several states in the country, the Primate urged the government and security forces to uphold their duty to protect citizens and their property.

He also called on the government to rethink its penchant for external borrowing, give proper attention to fiscal policies, and diversify its economic base “by harnessing our abundant natural resources.”

