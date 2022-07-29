Family of late actress, Ada Ameh announces funeral date

The family of late Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh have released a statement to announce the date of her funeral ceremony.

Ripples Nigeria reported her demise a couple of weeks ago.

According to reports gathered, Ameh was said to have been a guest of an oil company tooshot and his family when she suddenly collapsed.

Giving an update on her burial rites, Abahi Ameh, Ada Ameh’s younger sister who spoke on behalf of the family revealed that the actress would be buried in August.

According to her, August 25th and 26th had been slated for her burial.

Abahi appreciated the Actors Guild of Nigeria and other bodies who had stood with them during the trying times.

Read also:Ada Ameh: 10 things to know about the Johnsons actress

Read the statement below;

“Good morning everyone,

My name is Abahi, I am Ada Ameh’s younger sister.

I want to thank you all for standing by us.

We are a large functional family.”

The statement reads further;

“We can’t be wiped off.

“My husband and I decided to take this initiative to collaborate with her to give announcements and a few people misinterpreted our intention.

“There is a lot we have seen in the past week that we are not comfortable with.

“Plans for her burial are ongoing. We have fixed the burial date for 25th and 26th of August, 2022”.

Watch Ada Ameh’s younger sister make the announcement below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now