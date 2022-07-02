Actor Yul Edochie slams men who physically assault their partners

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has reprimanded men who are unable to tame their temper whenever they are infuriated at their partners.

In a newly released video on his social media platform, the thespian who recently unveiled his second wife mentioned that men have no reason to assault their partners.

According to him, no real guy beats a woman. Every man should learn to hold themselves because hitting a woman is a sign of weakness.

Speaking further, the father and proud husband to two women said there is ‘wahala’ in every marriage but it is self control that matters the most.

Read also:Yul Edochie claims people are wishing his family death

Yul Edochie noted how his first wife, May Yul Edochie had bagged her first endorsement which was something that never happened before the scandal.

He admitted that he had offended his wife in several ways but he has apologised to her in a sincere manner.

Further counting his blessings, he stated that the scandal has made him more famous and has brought Judy to the spotlight.

Watch Yul Edochie dishing out relationship tips:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now