Yul Edochie claims people are wishing his family death

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has taken to social media to claim people are wishing his family death.

According to the popular thespian in a post shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, some people have become famous for being unhappy over other people’s happiness.

“Just seeing someone happy makes a lot of people angry. Very angry o. Some people are even wishing my family death. I don’t understand. See me I nor dey for ‘God heal my haters.’ If you love me, my triple love and blessings follow you, if you pray for my downfall, may downfall consume you,” he wrote.

“If my lifestyle wen nor concern you dey pain you, make e pain you well well. If you wish my family death, death shall be your portion. You wish me well, it shall be well with you ten times over. Amen!”

