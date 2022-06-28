BET Award winner, Tems hails female Afrobeats musicians

Multi-talented Nigerian musician, Tems has taken to the microblogging site, Twitter to acknowledge female Afrobeats artistes for their contributions to the music industry.

Taking to her Twitter platform on Tuesday, June 28, the BET Award winner who made history on Sunday, June 26 by becoming the first female African artiste to win the prestigious award applauded singers such as Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade for empowering young women in the society by ‘getting up to do something’.

“I’m taking today to appreciate all the Sisters today. Thank you for existing, thank you for deciding to get up and do something because someone saw that and became inspired by it.” The tweet read.

Tems went further to give a shout out to the current crop of female Afrobeats stars. “When I see anyone of you gracing a stage, I feel like that’s me. We’re all winning and we’re about to move in like a Tsunami” Tems said in the shout out to fast-rising talents Ayra Starr, Gyakie, Fave, and Amaerae.

@amaarae @Gyakie_ @ayrastarr @faveszn @TeniEntertainer

When I see anyone of you gracing a stage, I feel like that’s me. We’re all winning and we’re about to move in like a Tsunami. So before it starts, know that Love lives on this side.

As we show the world how it’s done. — TEMS (@temsbaby) June 28, 2022

