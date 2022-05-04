Actor Yul Edochie justifies taking a second wife, fails to give reason

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie in a recent interview with music executive Paul Okoye has made an attempt to explain why he is settling for a second wife.

During the Instalive session monitored by Ripples Nigeria, Edochie stated that those insulting him “don’t live in his house” or know why he married a second wife.

Yul also claimed that some might be doing it out of love, but he wouldn’t put out what’s happening in his family in public because that’s what men do.

The actor further stated that he would rather take the heat than allow the pressure to get to him and make his first wife, May, look bad in public. He also said that the situation is under control and “God is preparing him for Aso rock”.

Read also :Yul Edochie shocked he trended more after unveiling his new ‘wife’, than when he was in politics

Yul concluded by saying that as a ”leader, ”he would get insulted for certain decisions he makes even though people may not see the good side of it.

Watch the session below.

Yul Edochie a couple of days ago announced his decision to start a new family with actress Judy Austin after they welcomed a child together.

The actor has since revealed that he does not regret his controversial decision.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now