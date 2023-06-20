IYANYA TO YVONNE NELSON: Identify the person who accused me of cheating with Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nigerian singer Iyanya Mbuk known professionally as Iyanya has called on Ghanaian actress to identify the person who accused him of cheating with Tonto Dikeh.

Recall that Yvonne Nelson in her new book ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ claimed that her ex-boyfriend Iyanya was sleeping with her (Tonto) while they were still dating.

Yvonne Nelson also added in her controversial memoir that each time she left Iyanya after visiting him in Nigeria, Tonto Dikeh would visit and sometimes sleep over with him.

Iyanya has now called on Yvonne Nelson to identify her informant after the actress claimed in her book that she learned about their romance through a third party who stayed with him.

In a post on his Twitter page, Iyanya asked her to mention the name of the person in his house who called her and when she does so, he will address the facts of the matter.

The musician wrote; “So Yvonne Nelson said I cheated on her with Tonto Dike? Oh wow. I’ll respond to this later. I no go write book, but…. For now make I go watch my new video Director just send me now.”

“What’s the name of the person who called her from my house ? After that question we will answer if her accusations are true or false and what really transpired. “LOVE & TRUST””

‘‘Tonto Dike is Typing, Yvone Nelson Get ready.Make Tonto No catch you oh, My hand no Dey.’’ he added.

