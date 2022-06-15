Entertainment
Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson says politicians, not Satan responsible for hardship
Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has stated that Satan is not to blame for the hardship that most people go through.
Taking to her Twitter platform on Tuesday, June 14, the actress informed her followers that the government is to be held responsible for the difficulty of people’s lives and not Satan.
She added that politicians are the reason the lives of citizens are hard and not Satan.
Here is what she wrote;
Read also: Yvonne Nelson says butt enlargement will not keep a man
“You think Satan is on earth making your life difficult? It’s the politician, I can assure you of that!”
— 𝓨𝓿𝓸𝓷𝓷𝓮 𝓝𝓮𝓵𝓼𝓸𝓷 (@yvonnenelsongh) June 14, 2022
Moments later, Yvonne Nelson added that citizens should begin to hold politicians accountable and desist from ‘pampering’ them.
She went further to write;
“From the comments, you’d understand why the people keep suffering. The people themselves pamper politicians. I guess you all deserve how they treat you then. I pray you receive sense! I will block you if you bring your partisan self here.”
— 𝓨𝓿𝓸𝓷𝓷𝓮 𝓝𝓮𝓵𝓼𝓸𝓷 (@yvonnenelsongh) June 14, 2022
