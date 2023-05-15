Entertainment
Sophia Momodu unfollows her uncle, Dele Momodu, on IG for supporting Davido’s family
Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama of Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido has cut ties with her uncle Dele Momodu over his continued support for Davido’s family, the Adelekes.
A quick check on the Instagram page of the fashion connoisseur and socialite reveals that she has unfollowed her uncle Dele Momodu on the picture and video sharing social media platform.
The move according to reports comes after Dele Momodu posted a photo of her daughter Imade and Davido, with the singer’s uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke.
READ ALSO:Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, berates bleaching cream vendors, clients
Captioning the photo, the Ovation boss revealed that Imade had spent some time with the Osun state Governor.
“@realimadeadeleke with her Big Daddy @aadeleke_01 yesterday in Lagos”. Dele Momodu wrote.
Recall that Sophia Momodu and Davido have lately both engaged in a war of words on social media over the custody of the daughter Imade with the mother of one declaring in a message which seemed directed to her baby daddy on her Instagram page that financial abuse is a form of domestic abuse.
