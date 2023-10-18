Dele Momodu responds to allegations he betrayed his £500 vow to President Tinubu

Dele Momodu, a former presidential candidate, on Tuesday, alleged he never promised President Bola Tinubu his unwavering support in exchange for the £500 he provided him while in exile.

He made this assertion via a post on his X account, while noting that he had more than compensated the president for the assistance he provided.

Momodu was responding to conflicting accounts of an interview in which he purportedly promised to always back Tinubu.

Read Also: Presidential election was savagely manipulated — Dele Momodu

He posted, “The APC goons will never get tired of circulating their own version of the interview I granted @chudeity a few years ago.

“They are so obsessed with the part I said Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu gave me 500 pounds in London during our exile years, as if that means I must become a perpetual slave because of that well appreciated support.

“Truth is, I repaid that favour a thousand fold, in ways I’m not willing to divulge, but the commonest being free and regular publicity on Ovation platforms running into thousands of dollars. It is called ‘adding value…’

“Nowhere did I say I will give unconditional support to Tinubu.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now