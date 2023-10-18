Quarterly assessment of ministers to start January

In a bid to sustain transparency and accountability in governance, ministers in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet are to undergo a quarterly assessment.

Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Usman, who disclosed this in an interview TVC television on Tuesday, explained that the Federal Government will begin the quarterly assessments of the performance of the 48 ministers in January when they will have received the budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

She said the annual scorecard of the ministers and the agencies under their supervision would be reviewed during periodic retreats where performances would be assessed against key performance indicators.

“We’re looking to commence an assessment of the respective ministries in January 2024. We’re going to have a quarterly assessment of performance which would culminate into an annual scorecard,” Usman said.

Read also: Tinubu’s ministers to face quarterly performance reviews

“We’re going to have a cabinet retreat in the first week of November where the final details will be hashed with the full cabinet in place with Mr President.

“At the end of it, we’re going to culminate with the performance bond. They’ll be signed by each ministry, every minister, and the Permanent Secretary will sign a performance board with Mr. President.”

She further explained that the bond will detail the deliverables each ministry plans to achieve within the one-year 2024 budget cycle which will be based purely on performance.

“That performance bond is what we’re going to use to track the performance of that minister.”

She noted that the FG would prioritise citizens’ engagement to ensure that Nigerians were part of the assessment.

“Citizen engagement is a key aspect of what we seek to achieve, ensuring that citizens are part of this assessment.

“We’re going to deploy an application, a software, where citizens are able to report back on project-based deliverables that the federal government has committed to doing within the period to 2024.

“And those deliverables are also deliverables that I mentioned cascade to the agencies of government. So, for example, you have the sectoral deliverables for a sector in health, and everything that is contained within the value chain or the ecosystem within that sector will be contained within the deliverables.

“Those deliverables are translated into key performance indicators for the respective ministries. And once you have your key performance indicators, you’re able to clearly understand what your deliverables are over the period of the four years of the administration.

“Deliverables for each ministry will define the key performance indicators. In furtherance to that, we’ve also ensured that the provision for the upcoming 2024 budget is in coherence with what has been defined as your deliverables.

‘’So, each ministry has been mandated to ensure that their deliverables are aligned with their budgetary provision that they will be submitting which would be furthered by Mr President, National Assembly.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now