‘He needs counseling and pity,’ APC tackles Babachir Lawal for claiming Obi won presidential election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday night berated the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, on his remark on the February 25 election.

Lawal had in a statement issued earlier on Tuesday said the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, won the election.

He added that President Bola Tinubu finished third in the exercise.

The ex-SGF said: “Right from the start of the campaigns, Bola knew he was not going to win the election in a free and fair contest so he decided to go by all means.

“Available factual data as aggregated from several independent sources indicate that Obi got the majority votes while Atiku came second. Bola came a distant third in the number of votes scored.”

However, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party said Lawal was still angry over his rejection by President Tinubu on the choice of running mate for the election.

It described the ex-SGF as a legendary failure in dire need of counselling and pity.

The statement read: “Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, emerged from his hibernation slinging incoherent aspersions on the person of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, and the exalted office he occupies.

“After a long hiatus licking his wounds from the monumental electoral loss of his candidate in the last presidential election, Mr. Lawal unabashedly is out again, peddling gibberish, rather than learn from his political misadventure with equanimity.

READ ALSO: Former SGF Babachir Lawal claims Obi won presidential election

“Clearly, the defeat of his principal, Peter Obi, at the poll has done incalculable damage to Mr. Lawal’s psyche and his capacity for rational thought as evident in his analysis based entirely on the figment of his warped imagination rather than on hard facts and figures.

“A clear sign of his disconnect from reality was his reference to elections held in May 2023, rather than February.

“We challenge Babachir Lawal to give a detailed breakdown of his so-called ‘aggregated facts sourced from independent sources’, which he claimed proved that Obi won the election or forever keep mute. That he did not provide these facts to help Obi prove his case before the Presidential Elections Petitions Court is a massive disservice if not a betrayal of his political principal.

“Babachir Lawal ought to have known that running a jaundiced commentary on a matter before the Supreme Court is the height of irresponsibility. But he is still nursing bitterness and vindictiveness over his failed dream of running on a joint ticket with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Indeed, Babachir Lawal is in dire need of professional counseling and deserves our collective pity. It is obvious he may never get over the pain of being tossed into the dustbin of political ignominy by President Bola Tinubu who, against all odds, defeated Mr. Peter Obi who exploited our religious and ethnic fault lines in his campaign for the nation’s highest office.

“Thankfully, Nigerians across all ethnic and religious divides saw through Babachir Lawal’s and Peter Obi’s shenanigans and voted for the best candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”

