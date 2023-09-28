Tinubu’s ministers to face quarterly performance reviews

The Ministers under the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu are to undergo quarterly reviews in order to ensure that the President’s “Renewed Hope” agenda is brought to fruition.

While some Ministers such as the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, and the Works Minister, David Umahi, have drawn commendations from the populace due to their actions in carrying out their duties, other ministers are yet to hit the ground running.

Speaking on the probable evaluation of the Ministers, the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, during a recent meeting with a delegation of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, explained the situation.

The VCs’ committee met the Minister of Education to present to him a report of challenges being faced by universities in the country.

A statement on Wednesday by the committee’s secretary, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, said the delegation was led by the Chairman of the VCs’ committee, Prof. Lilian Salami, who is the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin.

The statement quoted the Minister of Education as telling the VCs that the President, who is the Visitor to all federal universities, was very serious about turning the nation around.

“He noted that his (Tinubu’s) approach to governance was very business-like and that all his ministers would be subjected to quarterly performance reviews,” the statement said.

Earlier in August, the presidential spokesman also confirmed that President Tinubu had mandates and benchmarks for the ministers and a timeframe of three years within which to accomplish their tasks.

He went on to emphasise the President’s disciplinary disposition, saying “The President is ready to fire a minister at the drop of a dime if he is not getting what he wants”.

In a report submitted to President Tinubu in June, the National Economy Sub-committee of the President’s Policy Advisory Council devoted the last six pages to a key recommendation, namely, the need to establish a Presidential Performance and Delivery Unit (PPDU), anchored on global best practices.

They cited several countries in Africa, Europe, Middle East, and Asia, which have similar units to monitor and accelerate implementation of strategic projects.

