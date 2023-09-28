Supreme Court to rule on Adeyemi’s appeal against Kogi APC governorship candidate October 23

The Supreme Court on Thursday fixed October 23 for ruling on the appeal filed by the former Senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi, against the nomination of Usman Ododo as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the November 11 governorship election in the state.

Ododo, a former Auditor-General for Local Governments in Kogi State, defeated Adeyemi and six other aspirants to win the APC governorship ticket in the April 15 primary election held in the state.

READ ALSO: Court rejects Sen Adeyemi’s plea to nullify results of Kogi APC guber primary

However, the former lawmaker approached the Federal High Court, and the Court of Appeal, both in Abuja to nullify the process over alleged irregularities.

The two courts dismissed the petitions for lack of merit.

At Thursday’s proceeding, the Supreme Court told Adeyemi’s lawyer, Musibau Adetumbi (SAN), that his client was appealing the concurrent findings of the lower courts which stated that primary elections were held in Kogi State but he had failed to challenge the findings.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now