They turned the constitution upside down, Dele Momodu reacts to PEPC judgment upholding Tinubu’s election

Dele Momodu, the Director of Strategic Communications for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, on Wednesday night, said the judges of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) turned the constitution upside down to uphold the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Momodu, a journalist, was reacting to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal verdict that upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the five-man PEPT led by Justice Haruna Tsammani ruled in favour of Tinubu on all the petitions brought on by the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP, the Labour Party (LP) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Read also: #PEPTJudgement: People may resort to other means to get justice, Peter Obi’s counsel warns

In his reaction posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Momodu said those who were involved in the exercise “brazenly and deliberately” turned the Constitution upside down.

The PDP chieftain, however, said those with a good conscience should not be angry with those who delivered the judgement, adding that “Nigeria shall be free.”

“I watched in utter amazement and wonderment how our Constitution was brazenly and deliberately turned upside down by those who lack a sense of history and care less about the verdict of history,” he wrote.

“What all men and women of good conscience should have for them is pity and not anger… NIGERIA SHALL BE FREE,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now