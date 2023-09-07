‘It’s time for them to have some sense’, Keyamo throws jabs at opposition after PEPC judgment

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), on Wednesday night, threw jabs at the opposition in the aftermath of the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) which validated the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

According to Keyamo, it’s time for the unnamed opposition, arguably Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) to have some sense and embrace President Tinubu’s government and national reconciliation.

Keyamo, who stated this on Wednesday night on his verified handle on X, formerly Twitter, wrote: “Today, Daniel has come to judgment: whether it is the fake US drug issue or the 25% FCT issue or the issue of IREV, EVERY SINGLE thing some of us have always shouted ourselves hoarse about during the campaigns and post-campaigns have been PROVED ABSOLUTELY RIGHT.

“It only reassures some of us to always stand up for what we believe in, even if it appears to be against the temporary tide! Eventually, posterity will always vindicate the just! Huge congratulations to @officialABAT for this judicial vindication from all the wicked lies against his person. Now, it is time for them to have some sense and embrace his government and national reconciliation!”

Ripples Nigeria reports that the PEPC, on Wednesday, dismissed the petitions by Obi and his party, LP, Atiku and his party, PDP and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), declaring them un- meritorious.

