Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, berates bleaching cream vendors, clients

Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama of Nigerian recording artiste, Davido has slammed bleaching cream vendors and the people who patronize them.

In a lengthy thread published on her Instagram stories, the mother of one stated that people who use bleaching creams are not proud of their complexion and this reeks of inferiority complex.

She mentioned that people should be proud of how God has designed them to be. Her thread is coming amid the surge amongst bleaching cream users in Nigeria.

Speaking about the latest trend, Sophia Momodu wrote;

The thread reads further;

Sophia in another slide where she took the opportunity to appreciate her mother for admonishing her to love her ‘black’ skin often.

Below is the photo that she shared.

