Entertainment
Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, berates bleaching cream vendors, clients
Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama of Nigerian recording artiste, Davido has slammed bleaching cream vendors and the people who patronize them.
In a lengthy thread published on her Instagram stories, the mother of one stated that people who use bleaching creams are not proud of their complexion and this reeks of inferiority complex.
She mentioned that people should be proud of how God has designed them to be. Her thread is coming amid the surge amongst bleaching cream users in Nigeria.
READ ALSO: The Power of Davido Feature and Some Artists that Benefited
Speaking about the latest trend, Sophia Momodu wrote;
The thread reads further;
Sophia in another slide where she took the opportunity to appreciate her mother for admonishing her to love her ‘black’ skin often.
Below is the photo that she shared.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...