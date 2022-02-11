Connect with us

Entertainment

Caucasian man visiting Ekiti denounces claim Nigeria is not safe

Published

25 mins ago

on

A Caucasian man who hails from the United States of America has dismissed claims that the west African country, Nigeria is not safe.

The man published the video on his social media platform, Tik Tok while paying a visit to Arinta waterfalls located in Ipole-Iloro town, Ekiti State.

In the video, the Caucasian was fascinated by nature as he held the Nigerian flag while standing at the aforementioned waterfall.

Despite the insurgency and insecurity that has marred the image of the most populous black nation in recent years, the Caucasian man had this to say about Nigeria, ”Welcome to Nigeria.”

READ ALSO: BBNaija star, Omashola, explains how arrival of his son changed his life

He continued;

“As you can see, a lot of people don’t think that Nigeria is the safest country but that is not at all true.

“I am here in beautiful Ekiti state in the middle of the country at this amazing waterfall.

I am completely safe. I am not dead.

“Everything is fine about this trip.

“Even though Nigeria gets a bad name in International media and news, None of that is true”

Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mac Daniels Blog (@blog.macdaniels)

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

4 × two =

Investigations

Investigations3 weeks ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...