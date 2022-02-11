Caucasian man visiting Ekiti denounces claim Nigeria is not safe

A Caucasian man who hails from the United States of America has dismissed claims that the west African country, Nigeria is not safe.

The man published the video on his social media platform, Tik Tok while paying a visit to Arinta waterfalls located in Ipole-Iloro town, Ekiti State.

In the video, the Caucasian was fascinated by nature as he held the Nigerian flag while standing at the aforementioned waterfall.

Despite the insurgency and insecurity that has marred the image of the most populous black nation in recent years, the Caucasian man had this to say about Nigeria, ”Welcome to Nigeria.”

He continued;

“As you can see, a lot of people don’t think that Nigeria is the safest country but that is not at all true.

“I am here in beautiful Ekiti state in the middle of the country at this amazing waterfall.

I am completely safe. I am not dead.

“Everything is fine about this trip.

“Even though Nigeria gets a bad name in International media and news, None of that is true”

Watch the video below.

