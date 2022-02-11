BBNaija star, Omashola, explains how arrival of his son changed his life

Big Brother Naija star, Omashola Oburoh in an Instagram post has explained how the arrival of his second son has changed his life.

The reality star welcomed his son with his girlfriend in January 2022.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Friday, February 11, 2022, where he shared the photo and captioned it with an interesting note.

Read also: BBN star, Omashola, welcomes baby boy with partner

“Watching my boy being birthed was a life-changing experience for me, I am godfather to so many kids and I’ve raised quite the number, but having one that I can call my own is a completely different kind of feeling. Little man will be exactly 31 days today. My son Eyitemi Daniel Oburoh,” he wrote.

The reality star featured in the 2019 Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition finishing as the second runner-up. He has a son from a previous relationship.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now