BBN star, Omashola, welcomes baby boy with partner

Nigerian reality star, Omashola has taken to his social media platform to announce the arrival of his baby boy.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate had announced that his girlfriend was pregnant with his second child a couple of weeks ago.

READ ALSO: BBNaija star, Angel Smith, unveils what she has acquired at 21

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon, Omashola acknowledged that his fiancee was a mother for the first time.

He wrote; ”It’s a boy!”.

The popular reality star has a 5-year-old son from a previous relationship. Omashola is also expected to walk down the aisle later this year with his partner after he proposed to her earlier in January 2022.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now