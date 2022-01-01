BBNaija star, Omashola, proposes to partner inside aquarium (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Omashola Oburoh is prepared to leave bachelorhood after he proposed to his partner underwater, inside an aquarium.

Sharing a video from the proposal, the reality show star noted that “2021 had a lot of secrets” but his biggest highlight was when his girlfriend said YES.

Omashola wrote;

“2021 has a lot of secrets but my biggest highlight was when she said YES and the rest is history.

Please don’t ask me what happened.

Happy New Year.”

Watch the video below.

