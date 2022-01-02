CELEB GIST: Burna Boy draws battle line with Shatta Wale. HarrySong opens up on paternity fraud. More inside…

Singer Harry Song reveals he was a victim of paternity fraud

Nigerian recording artiste, Harry Song has claimed that his former girlfriend lied that she had twin babies for him.

Taking to his Instagram story on Friday, December 31, the Nigerian musician disclosed that he was a victim of paternity fraud.

Speaking via the social media platform, Instagram, Harry Song explained that his ex-girlfriend lied that she had twins for him just to extort him.

He also clarified that he has only one child, a baby girl named Daviva with his wife, Alexer Perez Gopa.

He wrote:

“Addressing this issue. I am not baba twins or daddy ejima.

There was never any twins anywhere. That lady never gave birth, she lied and was just eating my money.

My first child is Daviva.”

Burna Boy prepared to make Shatta Wale’s life a ‘living hell’

Grammy award winner, Burna Boy has revealed that he was prepared to make the life of Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale a living hell wherever he goes outside of his native country.

Burna Boy’s reaction came days after the Ghanaian dancehall singer used derogatory words to describe entertainers in the Nigerian music industry.

Shatta Wale specifically stated that Nigerians are not doing enough to support and promote Ghanaian artistes.

Read also: CELEB GIST: Falz pokes pyjamas-wearing couples. BBN’s Tacha exposed…More inside…

Burna has since accused Shatta Wale of pushing an agenda of separation. He added that he was going to make Shatta Wale’s life a living hell anywhere he goes outside Ghana as he’s “got more money than all his godfathers combined”.

Read his statement below.

Odudu Etu emerges Ultimate Search 2021 winner

Odudu Otu, a sports enthusiast from Akwa Ibom, emerged as the winner of the 2021 Gulder Ultimate Search 2021 edition.

He overcame three other contestants to emerge as the ultimate man in a keenly contested finale on Friday, December 24.

Odudu’s win saw him depart the competition with N50 million worth of prizes including an SUV as well as a return ticket to Dubai.

Popular Nigerian preacher Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo gifts barber a brand new vehicle

Pastor Abiodun Fatoyinbo, the senior preacher and founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has decided to gift his barber a brand new Toyota Camry vehicle.

The controversial pastor made the announcement on his social media platform, Instagram on Saturday afternoon.

Pastor Fatoyinbo stated that the primary aim of the gift was to put a smile on the face of the barber who has sacrificed immensely for him.

Read his full statement below.

Its a New Year and I thought to put a smile on Yusuf, my Barber’s face. Thank you Yusuf, for being faithful these few years. I know sometimes you have to make sacrifices to cut my hair even as late as 1am because of my schedule, for which I am grateful.

I hope this makes you smile and lets you know that God loves you and He rewards faithfulness. Enjoy the rest of your year, Yusuf!”

DJ Cuppy goes bald to start afresh

Nigerian disc jockey and music producer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, went bald in a new video to mark the commencement of the year 2022.

It what appears to be part of her new year’s resolution, the popular disc jockey took to her Instagram page to upload a video showing when she was getting the new haircut.

Captioning the video, she wrote, “Sometimes you need to start afresh, bring on 2022.”

Kidnap suspect says he mastered art of kidnapping by watching actor Zubby Michael

A kidnap suspect identified as Ayobamidele Ayodele has claimed that he learnt the act of kidnapping from watching movies actor Zubby Michael featured in.

The 23-year-old suspected kidnapper made the claim after being arrested in Ogun state for kidnapping a six-year-old boy, Ebube Eze.

Speaking with newsmen, Ayodele confessed;

“Zubby Michael is my favorite Nollywood actor and he is good at kidnapping roles.

“I decided to try out some of the methods used by Zubby to kidnap children and adults in the movies.

“I started by visiting several schools around Ojo to see the possibility of picking children without anyone noticing.”

Singer Timaya explains why he can never be poor again

Bayelsa-born Nigerian singer Timaya has stated that there are some things that can never happen to him again and one of them is getting ‘poor’ or ‘broke’.

The singer disclosed this in a post shared on his Instagram page,

”Some things ain’t possible again. Like getting broke. Never! CHULO way…”he wrote

