Bobrisky issues public apology to socialite, Mompha

Controversial Nigerian transvestite, Bobrisky, real name Idris Okuneye has tendered a public apology to Dubai-based businessman, Mompha, real name Ismaila Mustapha, and has debunked claims that he dated the socialite.

It would be recalled that in the latter part of 2021, both men who were once close friends were involved in a clash after Bobrisky’s former personal assistant, Oye Kyme alleged that both men were lovers.

The Dubai-based businessman Mompha became furious at Bobrisky for failing to debunk the comment made by his former aide.

Their altercation did not end there, in December last year, Mompha also found himself in the middle of the feud between Bobrisky and another of his former ex-best friends, actress Tonto Dikeh.

Immediately after the altercation, Mompha on December 23, shared photos of a lawsuit he filed against Bobrisky.

The businessman accused Bobrisky of not debunking Oye Kyme’s earlier claims about them being homos*xual partners.

Further, the businessman also accused Bobrisky of making a false claim of him borrowing his car each time he’s in Nigeria.

Mompha also alleged that the cross-dresser carried out a campaign to smear his name with an assertion of him being “an audio billionaire renting cars in Dubai for the gram”.

In the early hours of today, Sunday, January 2, Bobrisky has now tendered a public apology to him.

In it, Bobrisky revealed that he wanted to start 2022 in peace and would like to apologize to Mompha who had been good to him.

He debunked claims that he was ever in a relationship with the businessman. He also mentioned that Mompha can go ahead with the lawsuit if he wants to.

”Mompha is a great guy. He is an awesome guy. He is a perfect gentleman that I really respect so much. I can’t really remember how myself and Mompha started but one thing I can remember is he is a great guy. Mompha has never judged me before. He is like a brother to me. He has been there. Even before I became so famous. Mompha has been there.

“It’s so wrong of me. I disrespected him and that is why I am doing this video to tell him I am sorry. A lot of people don’t want to see me happy.

“Mompha is a great guy. Me and Mompha we never, ever dated. Mompha is my brother.

“Like I said, I messed up and that is why I am doing this video, to apologize to him that I am deeply sorry. I want him to forgive me. He can still go ahead with the suing. He can still sue me but I feel like it is 2022, I don’t want to have issues with anybody.”

Watch the video below.

