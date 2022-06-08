Reality tv star Uriel Oputa urges women to be discreet about their relationship

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa, has admonished women to be discreet about their relationships.

Speaking via her Instagram stories on Wednesday, June 8, the reality star admonished women to keep the secrets of their ‘lovemaking’ life to themselves.

Uriel who participated in the 2017 Big Brother Naija See Gobe edition mentioned that due to people’s propensity to get jealous, women should never disclose how good their men are.

Uriel did not stop there, she predicted that husbands and boyfriends will be scarce in 2023.

She wrote:

“Rule number 1, stop telling people about your relationship.

How good your man is what he did…

How he makes you feel in entangled circumstances

I just saw in 2023, Bf and husband will be scarce.

Sapa dey dry love oh.

Shine your eyes and grease your pot.

If his doing right, cross leg and enjoy biko.”

