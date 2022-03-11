BBNaija star, Uriel Oputa, recounts how her ex-partner body-shamed her

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa has narrated how her ex-partner made her feel insecure.

In a post shared on her Instagram stories on Friday, March 11, the reality star mentioned that her former partner made her feel insecure about her body.

“I remember my ex said my legs weren’t fine because I had a scar. He made me feel so bad. I lost confidence. Now my legs are being called beautiful,” she wrote.

The reality star continued, “this life ehn! When he is not for you, he is truly not for you. There will always be someone who is ready to massage those scars.”

Uriel is a renowned advocate for body positivity.

She came into limelight in 2017 when she participated in the rebooted Big Brother Naija edition.

