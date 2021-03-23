BBNaija star Tacha urges women to quit condoning nonsense from men | Ripples Nigeria

Big Brother Naija star, Tacha Akide has taken to social media to urge women to quit condoning questionable acts from their male partners.

According to the 25-year-old reality star, women are powerful, hence they should desist from staying in a relationship where they are being disrespected.

Tacha’s comment is coming after the American rapper, Quavo reportedly cheated on his girlfriend, Saweetie. They confirmed on the social media platform, Twitter on Friday, March 19 that they are no longer in a relationship.

Tacha, has asked women to stop taking nonsense from men all in the name of being in a relationship.

In a Twitter thread, Tacha opined that the idea that women need to ”endure” certain things from their men needs to stop.

Here is what she wrote on the social media platform, Twitter;

”This endurance thing women gat to go through needs to end! Ladies stop enduring Nonsense!! Just stop

STOP giving these men the LEVERAGE to treat you like trash!! I’d rather be single than TOLERATE an ATTITUDE I do not dish!

OWN your OWN SH*T and be your OWN BOSS! 2021 no Bs should be TOLERATED! Thank you.

Until I get cheated on and CHEAT on you too! we keep the same ENERGY!” she wrote.

