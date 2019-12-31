Tacha terminates management deal with Tiwa Savage’s ex Teebillz

Feisty former housemate of the 2019 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Anita Natacha Akide, popularly known as Simply Tacha, has unceremoniously ended her management deal with Billz Vizion led by Teebillz, the ex-hubby of singer, Tiwa Savage.

Tacha revealed that she had ended her deal with Billz Vizion which was signed on the 11th of October in a statement she issued on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, via her Instagram page.

According to the disqualified housemate of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, the decision to mutually discontinue the Management Contract was made after both parties reviewed their relationship in the last two months.

Here statement on Instagram reads thus in full; “NOTICE OF CHANGE OF MANAGEMENT BY ANITA NATACHA AKIDE (SIMPLY TACHA): This is to inform the General Public that I ANITA NATACHA AKIDE, also known as SIMPLY TACHA has undergone a change in Management.

“When I left the Big Brother Naija House, I was embedded with the vision to maximize my potential and opportunities under the guidance of a vibrant management team, especially considering my growing fanbase (Titans). Thus I embraced the choice of working with BILLZ VIZION, a management company whom I had enjoyed a good working relationship with in the past couple of months. I honestly do appreciate this and will always have the greatest respect for the company and its management.”

“However, this is to notify the general public and my beloved supporters that I (SIMPLY TACHA) and BILLZ VIZION have reviewed our relationship and have mutually agreed to discontinue our Management Contract and we both look forward to new accomplishments and greater opportunities in line with our individual dreams and separate aspirations.

“It is pertinent to note that both parties, I (SIMPLY TACHA) and BILLZ VIZION had an amicable resolution on this and appreciate each other for the opportunity of working together. We will, therefore, want the general public to respect our decision herein and take note of same.

“A new management company will be announced in due time. I implore the general public to kindly direct all intended correspondences to Simplytacha@gmail.com.

“But be rest assured of continuous positive vibes and vibrant delivery of assigned roles/duties by ME. I do wish BILLZ VIZION and its management the best in all future endeavours and expect the same,” she added.

Recall that a few moments after Tacha was disqualified from the House, Teebillz promised to make a star out of the Rivers State-born lady if she comes under his management.

He said Tacha is “the most bankable brand out of all.”

He also promised to make her “the biggest brand in Africa….. Bigger than Big brother itself.”

However, his earlier promise to lift Tacha’s brand has failed to yield any meaningful result as this development critics say may have a negative impact on his management outfit moving forward.

