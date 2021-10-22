Reality TV star, Tacha Akide, tells police to join youths to reform Nigeria

Renowned reality star, Tacha Akide has admonished the NIgerian police unit and other armed forces in the country to desist from extrajudicial killings and extortion of funds from innocent citizens.

In a lengthy video that she shared on her Instagram stories during the early hours of today, Friday, October 22, the former Big Brother Naija contestant stated that police should join youths in reforming the nation.

She mentioned that it is not ideal to kill those who are advocating for a better nation.

Tacha Akide’s post is coming barely 48 hours after the #EndSARS memorial day where the Nigerian police officers were seen brutalizing and assaulting protesters.

