Actor Alec Baldwin mistakenly kills woman on movie set

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has accidentally killed a woman during a movie production.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the actor fired the gun at two members of the production crew.

According to several reports, the actor fatally shot a cinematographer and injured a director during a tragic accident when a prop gun discharged on the New Mexico movie set of the film ‘Rust.’

“There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of ‘Rust’ involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks,” a production spokesperson told Deadline.

The Western drama’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and its director, Joel Souza, were struck in the incident, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

