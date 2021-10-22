Actress Mercy Johnson says school teacher maltreats her child due to concealed hatred for her

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has alleged that her 8-year-old daughter, Purity Okojie is being bullied at school by her teacher because of the animosity she conceals for her mother.

Mercy Johnson made these allegations on her Instagram platform on Friday, October 22.

Mercy in her post revealed that her daughter Purity had always complained about how a particular teacher in her school constantly bullied her for two weeks.

The mum of four said Purity mentioned to her that the teacher told her to her face that she doesn’t like her mother and seizes every opportunity to bully her.

Mercy said she has reported the matter to the school authorities who say they would handle the situation.

Mercy Johnson captioned her post;

“What do you do when the teacher is actually the bully and your child the constant victim? Enough is enough, I have reported to the school authorities and I will see this to the end.”

Read her thread below.

