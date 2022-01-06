American reality star who sells fart hospitalized due to severe gas

American reality star and flatulence entrepreneur, Stepanka Matto was recently hospitalized following a reported health scare spurred by gas severity.

The 90 Days Fiance star gained modest notoriety in 2021 when she launched a gassy venture peddling her fancy flatulence to strangers.

The 31-year-old reality star blew away people on social media when she recently announced that she makes more than $50,000 (N20,511,651) a week selling her farts.

According to the Complex, the familiar face in the flatulence space says she’s feeling “better” following a reported health scare spurred by gas severity.

It was gathered that Matto visited a hospital after experiencing body pains that she was worried could have been indicative of a heart event.

Matto said the hospital scare consisted of “a nasty two days” during which she was temporarily convinced a heart attack was imminent.

The self-acclaimed ‘fartpreneur’ also recently disclosed that she earned $200,000 (N82M) from her unique business in 2021.

