BBNaija star, Angel Smith, unveils what she has acquired at 21

Big Brother Naija superstar Angel Smith has taken to her social media page to disclose what she has achieved at the tender age of 21.

Angel, who participated in the 2021 Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes edition, highlighted that she has bought a house and has invested millions for herself.

The reality TV star made this known via her Twitter page.

“I don’t acknowledge my progress enough, so today I just want to say that I have done so much for myself at 21. I’ve gotten a house, bought a car, saved millions, cried, laughed, fallen down just to get back up again. I acknowledge myself and acknowledge how far I’ve come,” she tweeted.

She also appreciated the fact that she went from being suicidal to achieving some goals in life.

“From being suicidal and not having a clear vision of what I wanted for life to being here? Where everything is getting clearer? Yeah, I’m doing great,” she concluded.

