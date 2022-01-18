BBNaija’s Nina slams diaspora Nigerians for discouraging others from relocating

Nigerian reality star, Chinonso Onyenobi popularly known as Nina has slammed Nigerians in the diaspora for publishing contents aimed at discouraging others from relocating abroad.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the former Big Brother Naija contestant claimed that people abroad always made it seem difficult to live outside the country.

Nina, who is currently outside the country, claimed that such complaints may discourage others from relocating.

Speaking further on her Instagram stories, the reality TV star noted that if those complaining on social media didn’t like the snow or taxes they face abroad, they could return to Nigeria.

She also admonished them to desist from posting “nonsense” and quit complaining.

Nina wrote:

“I don’t understand why people abroad would be trying so hard to make it look like it’s a struggle living out here and then trying to discourage other people from relocating.

“If life is that hard out here or if you don’t like the snow so much and all the taxes you pay out here, go back to your country and let others come.

“Please let us hear the word (sic). Enough of all that nonsense.”

