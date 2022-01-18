Actress Iyabo Ojo wants gun ownership legalized in Nigeria

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has urged the Nigerian government to legalize guns so that people can easily deal with child molesters.

The veteran Nollywood thespian made this known while reacting to a video posted by comedienne, Princess, on her Instagram page.

Princess, whose foster daughter was allegedly molested by Yoruba actor Baba Ijesha, shared a video of a four-year-old girl being molested by her teacher.

In the comment section, Iyabo Ojo made it clear that anyone who messes with her children will face her wrath accordingly.

Iyabo Ojo wrote this in the comment section of the video:

“Can dey just legalize guns bcos some demons need to be taken out asap. f**k with my kids…. YOU’RE SO F**KED.”

Watch the controversial video below.

