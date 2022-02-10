Entertainment
Kim Kardashian explains what led to her divorce from rapper Kanye West
American socialite, Kim Kardashian has for the first time spoken about her divorce from rapper Kanye West.
In a recent interview with Vogue Magazine, the mother of four said prioritising her life made her make some decisions including her split from West.
“For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good,” she said.
“And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”
READ ALSO: Kanye West refuses to sign document to declare estranged wife, Kim Kardashian ‘legally single’
The 41-year-old billionaire added that her forties will be about being “Team Me.”
“I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy,” she revealed.
News of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce first broke in February 2021.
Her estranged husband, Kanye West has continued to make attempts to reunite the family.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...