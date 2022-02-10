Kim Kardashian explains what led to her divorce from rapper Kanye West

American socialite, Kim Kardashian has for the first time spoken about her divorce from rapper Kanye West.

In a recent interview with Vogue Magazine, the mother of four said prioritising her life made her make some decisions including her split from West.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good,” she said.

“And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

The 41-year-old billionaire added that her forties will be about being “Team Me.”

“I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy,” she revealed.

News of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce first broke in February 2021.

Her estranged husband, Kanye West has continued to make attempts to reunite the family.

